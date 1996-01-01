18. Aqueous Equilibrium
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 2.50×10–3 mol of CuCl are added to 450.0 mL of a 0.250 M KCN solution, a complex ion with the formula [Cu(CN)2]– is formed. Kf for the complex ion is 1.00×1016. What is the fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions = 5.11×10–15
B
Fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions = 3.12×10–13
C
Fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions = 4.15×10–14
D
Fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions = 1.75×10–15