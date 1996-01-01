2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False. Mendeleev was able to predict with high accuracy the properties of undiscovered elements beneath Al and Si in the periodic table by observing the reaction of these elements.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False