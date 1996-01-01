11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The distance between a Mg2+ ion with a charge of 3.2x10–19 C and a Cl- ion with a charge of –1.6x10–19 C is 2.53 pm. What is the amount of work needed to make the distance between the two ions an infinite distance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.5x1015 J
B
4.9x1025 J
C
2.0x10-26 J
D
1.8x10-16 J