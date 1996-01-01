17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the solutions of the following substances from least basic to most basic.
Assume the solutions are of equal concentrations.
CH3COOH, LiOH, NaOCl, NH4NO2, KNO3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3COOH < NH4NO2 < KNO3 < LiOH < NaOCl
B
CH3COOH < KNO3 < NH4NO2 < NaOCl < LiOH
C
CH3COOH < NH4NO2 < KNO3 < NaOCl < LiOH
D
NH4NO2 < CH3COOH < KNO3 < NaOCl < LiOH