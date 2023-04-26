21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Europium-152 has the potential to be used in external beam radiotherapy but is not yet developed for clinical use. Europium-152 has a half-life of 13.5 years. Assuming that europium also needs to be replaced when its activity drops to 75% of the original sample like in cobalt-60 machines, determine when will it be replaced if the machine is developed on January 2030.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Europium needs to be replaced by January 2035.
B
Europium needs to be replaced by March 2036.
C
Europium needs to be replaced by September 2035.
D
Europium needs to be replaced by January 2036.