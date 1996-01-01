15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
15. Chemical Kinetics Collision Theory
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a necessary requirement to initiate a chemical reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A certain number of collisions between reactant molecules must be met.
B
A catalyst must be added to the reaction mixture.
C
The concentrations of the reactants must be equal.
D
The reactant molecules must collide with the proper orientation and sufficient energy.