15. Chemical Kinetics
Collision Theory
15. Chemical Kinetics Collision Theory
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What generally occurs in a reaction if the temperature is decreased?
A) The rate constant and rate of reaction is unaffected.
B) The rate constant decreases, which results in a slower rate.
C) The rate constant increases, which results in a slower rate.
D) The rate constant decreases, which results in a faster rate.
E) The rate constant increases, which results in a faster rate.
