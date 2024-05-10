7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two containers with a volume of 150 L are filled with gas at 350 K. One container holds 5 moles of Ar, while another holds 5 moles of CO. Based on kinetic molecular theory, which gas has a faster average speed?
