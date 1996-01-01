1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures: In Calculations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the answers with the proper number of significant figures for the following calculations:
(a) Calculate the sum of 32.12, 4.567, and 0.0934.
(b) Evaluate (24.2456 – 16.52).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 36.78 < br> (b) 7.73
B
(a) 36.7804 < br> (b) 7.7256
C
(a) 36.780 < br> (b) 7.726