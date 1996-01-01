13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A portion of the KBr lattice is shown below:
Calculate the length of the side of the cube based on the ionic radii of each element. The radius of K+ and Br- is 1.52 Å and 1.82Å respectively.
(Assume that the edge and corners of the cube are in the center of the atoms)
A portion of the KBr lattice is shown below:
Calculate the length of the side of the cube based on the ionic radii of each element. The radius of K+ and Br- is 1.52 Å and 1.82Å respectively.
(Assume that the edge and corners of the cube are in the center of the atoms)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.68 Å
B
8.80 Å
C
5.16 Å
D
1.52 Å