7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Spray paint cans are pressurized containers and high temperatures can increase the pressure inside the can. Consider a can that still contains some leftover amount of gas that has a pressure of 748 mmHg and a temperature of 23°C. If the can is heated to 1220°C (assuming it can be heated to that temperature), what would be the pressure of the can at that temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.05 atm
B
52.2 atm
C
4.96 atm
D
18.2 atm