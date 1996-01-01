7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction CO(g) + 3 H2(g) → CH4(g) + H2O(g) occurs in a vessel with a piston to ensure constant pressure and temperature. Determine how the volume changes because of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume decreases by 50%.
B
The volume increases by 50%.
C
The volume remains constant.
D
The volume increases by 100%.