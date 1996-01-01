1. Intro to General Chemistry
A flask that contains hexane (d = 0.66 g/mL) and water (d = 1.0 g/mL); these liquids do no mix together. Different materials are added to the flask. Identify the material indicated by the square object in the figure below.
A
Polystyrene (1.05 g/mL)
B
Low-density polyethylene (0.91 g/mL)
C
Polyurethane (0.06 g/mL)
D
Polychloroprene (1.23 g/mL)