3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of these statements explain why the compounds PBr3 (phosphorus tribromide) and AlBr3 (aluminum bromide) are named differently.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AlBr3 is an ionic compound (metal and nonmetal) so it does not require prefixes
B
PBr3 is an ionic compound (metal and nonmetal) so it does not require prefixes
C
PBr3 is a covalent compound (both nonmetals) so it requires prefixes to indicate the number of each type of atom
D
AlBr3 is a covalent compound (both nonmetals) so it requires prefixes to indicate the number of each type of atom
E
None of the statements are true.