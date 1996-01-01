12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the electron geometry/geometries that correspond with the following molecular geometry.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
linear and trigonal planar electron geometries
B
trigonal planar and tetrahedral electron geometries
C
tetrahedral and trigonal bipyramidal electron geometries
D
trigonal bipyramidal and octahedral electron geometries