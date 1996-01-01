17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
122PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a 0.200 M aqueous solution of chlorous acid, HClO2, is 23.0 % ionized, what is the [HClO2], [H+], [ClO2–], and Ka for HClO2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.154 M H+, 0.154 M ClO2–, 0.200 M HClO2, Ka = 2.12×10–3
B
0.0460 M H+, 0.0460 M ClO2–, 0.200 M HClO2, Ka = 1.06×10–2
C
0.0460 M H+, 0.0460 M ClO2–, 0.154 M HClO2, Ka = 1.37×10–2
D
0.0460 M H+, 0.0460 M ClO2–, 0.154 M HClO2, Ka = 2.37×10–2