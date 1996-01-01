17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
135PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. What is the percent ionization of 0.223 M HNO2 solution (Ka = 4.0 x 10-4)?
b. What is the percent ionization of the same concentration of HNO3 solution?
a. What is the percent ionization of 0.223 M HNO2 solution (Ka = 4.0 x 10-4)?
b. What is the percent ionization of the same concentration of HNO3 solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 100%, b. 100%
B
a. 4.24%, b. 9.87%
C
a. 95.76%, b. 9.87%
D
a. 4.24%, b. 100%