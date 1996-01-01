1. Intro to General Chemistry
Scientific Notation
1. Intro to General Chemistry Scientific Notation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the standard notation for the following measurements expressed in scientific notation.
(a) 2.450×103 m
(b) 4.115×10–4 cm
(c) 3.67021×10–6 cm3
(d) 7.2100×105 dm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 2450 m; (b) 0.0004115 cm; (c) 0.00000367021 cm3; (d) 721000 dm
B
(a) 245 m; (b) 0.004115 cm; (c) 0.00000367021 cm3; (d) 72100 dm
C
(a) 2450 m; (b) 0.004115 cm; (c) 0.000367021 cm3; (d) 721000 dm
D
(a) 245 m; (b) 0.04115 cm; (c) 0.000367021 cm3; (d) 72100 dm