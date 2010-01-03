1. Intro to General Chemistry
Scientific Notation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington is one of the buildings with the largest usable space. It has a volume of approximately 13,385,000 m3. Convert this volume into scientific notation. Round to four significant figures then two significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.338×107 m3; 1.3×107 m3
B
1.339×107 m3; 1.4×107 m3
C
1.338×107 m3; 1.4×107 m3
D
1.339×107 m3; 1.3×107 m3