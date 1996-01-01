2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Charges
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Charges
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which among the elements given below loses or gains electrons.
A. Pb
B. Al
C. N
D. I
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Al and I are expected to lose electrons while Pb and N are expected to gain electrons.
B
N and I are expected to lose electrons while Pb and Al are expected to gain electrons.
C
Al is expected to lose electrons while I, Pb and N are expected to gain electrons.
D
Al and Pb are expected to lose electrons while I and N are expected to gain electrons.