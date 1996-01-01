2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Elemental Forms
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following elements, classify each as either atomic or molecular.
a. Chlorine
b. Helium
c. Nitrogen
d. Potassium
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chlorine = atomic; Helium = atomic; Nitrogen = molecular; Potassium = atomic
B
Chlorine = molecular; Helium = atomic; Nitrogen = molecular; Potassium = atomic
C
Chlorine = molecular; Helium = molecular; Nitrogen = molecular; Potassium = atomic
D
Chlorine = molecular; Helium = atomic; Nitrogen = molecular; Potassium = molecular