2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
2. Atoms & Elements Isotopes
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ra-226 occurs when U-238 undergoes radioactive decay. Determine the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons in Ra-226.
Ra-226 occurs when U-238 undergoes radioactive decay. Determine the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons in Ra-226.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
# of protons = 88# of electrons = 88# of neutrons = 138
B
# of protons = 86# of electrons = 86 # of neutrons = 226
C
# of protons = 88# of electrons = 88# of neutrons = 226
D
# of protons = 86# of electrons = 86 # of neutrons = 140