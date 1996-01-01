9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true regarding the excitation of an electron in a hydrogen atom from n = 1 to n = ∞ ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electron returns to the ground state when it is excited to n = ∞.
B
The electron returns to the excited state when it is excited to n = ∞.
C
The electron is completely removed from the atom when it is excited to n = ∞.
D
The electron revolves around the atom when it is excited to n = ∞.