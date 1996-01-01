13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true?
Which statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The density of fullerene is less than the density of graphite (d = 2.3 g/cm3)
B
The density of fullerene is more than the density of diamond (d = 3.5 g/cm3)
C
The density of fullerene is less than the density of diamond but more than the density of graphite
D
The density of fullerene is more than the density of graphite but more than the density of diamond