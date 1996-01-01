22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry Functional Groups in Chemistry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the functional group in each of the following molecules:
a) Alkyl Halide
b) Alcohol
c) Carboxylic Acid
d) Alkene
e) Alkyne
f) Amine
g) Aldehyde
h) Ester
i) Ether
j) Ketone
Identify the functional group in each of the following molecules:
a) Alkyl Halide
b) Alcohol
c) Carboxylic Acid
d) Alkene
e) Alkyne
f) Amine
g) Aldehyde
h) Ester
i) Ether
j) Ketone
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) d , 2) g, 3) b, 4) e, 5) c, 6) a, 7) j, 8) h, 9) i, 10) f
B
1) d, 2) c, 3) g, 4) e, 5) b, 6) a, 7) j, 8) h, 9) i, 10) f
C
1) g, 2) c, 3) d, 4) e, 5) b, 6) a, 7) j, 8) i, 9) h, 10) f
D
1) g, 2) d, 3) b, 4) e, 5) c, 6) a, 7) j, 8) i, 9) h, 10) f