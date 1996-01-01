2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
2. Atoms & Elements Law of Multiple Proportions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane (CH4) and ethylene (C2H2) are only composed of carbon and hydrogen. How much hydrogen would react with 1.78 g of carbon to produce methane and to produce ethylene? (Use the law of multiple proportions)
Methane (CH4) and ethylene (C2H2) are only composed of carbon and hydrogen. How much hydrogen would react with 1.78 g of carbon to produce methane and to produce ethylene? (Use the law of multiple proportions)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
for CH4: 0.299 g H
for C2H2: 0.149 g H
for C2H2: 0.149 g H
B
for CH4: 0.149 g H
for C2H2: 0.299 g H
for C2H2: 0.299 g H
C
for CH4: 0.598 g H
for C2H2: 0.149 g H
for C2H2: 0.149 g H
D
for CH4: 0.598 g H
for C2H2: 0.299 g H
for C2H2: 0.299 g H