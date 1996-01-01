2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following data:
Compound 1: 73.54% O and 2.646% N
Compound 2: 89.29% O and 10.71% N.
Demonstrate the law of multiple proportions by determining the formula of Compound 2 when Compound 1 is NO. (Compound 1 and 2 only contains nitrogen and oxygen)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When compound 1 is NO, the formula for compound 2 is NO3.
B
When compound 1 is NO, the formula for compound 2 is N3O.
C
When compound 1 is NO, the formula for compound 2 is NO2.
D
When compound 1 is NO, the formula for compound 2 is N2O.