58PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aqueous metal nitrate [M(NO3)3] solution was subjected to electrolysis using a current of 25.0 A. If 408 g of the metal is produced in 400 min, what is the identity of the metal ion (M3+)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ga3+
B
Cr3+
C
Au3+
D
Fe3+