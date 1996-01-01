2. Atoms & Elements
Isotopes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following illustrations in which protons are shown as pink spheres and neutrons are shown as green spheres. Identify the illustrations that depict isotopes of the same elements and identify the illustration that depicts a completely different element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) and (ii) and isotopes; (iii) is a completely different element
B
(i) and (iii) and isotopes; (ii) is a completely different element
C
(ii) and (ii) and isotopes; (i) is a completely different element
D
(i), (ii), and (iii) are all completely different elements.
E
(i), (ii), and (iii) are all isotopes of the same element.