9. Quantum Mechanics De Broglie Wavelength
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron in a hydrogen atom has a de Broglie wavelength of 4.51x10-12 m. What is its velocity relative to the speed light in terms of percentage? (speed of light = 3.00x108 m/s, mass electron = 9.11x10 -31 kg)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
53.75%
B
1.09%
C
0.53%
D
7.32%