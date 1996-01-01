9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the theory of de Broglie, electrons orbit the nucleus at a fixed distance giving off distinct wavelengths with stable wavelike motion which accounts for the quantized energy levels of atoms. How does this apply to the movement of matter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All matter exhibits a wavelike behavior
B
All matter do not exhibit wavelike behavior
C
Matter exhibits wavelike behavior only when it moves fast
D
Matter exhibits wavelike behavior only when it moves slowly
E
Only heavy matter exhibits wavelike behavior
F
Only light matter exhibits wavelike behavior