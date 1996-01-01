2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement about the atomic number and mass number of an atom.
A
Atomic number is equivalent to the number of neutrons while the mass number is equivalent to the sum of the number of protons and number of electrons.
B
Atomic number is equivalent to the number of protons while the mass number is equivalent to the sum of the number of protons and number of neutrons.
C
Atomic number is equivalent to the sum of the number of protons and number of neutrons while the mass number is equivalent to the number of protons.
D
Atomic number is equivalent to the sum of the number of protons and number of electrons while the mass number is equivalent to the number of neutrons.