17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Its molecular formula is C13H18O2 with a molecular structure shown below. Is a solution of Ibuprofen acidic, neutral or basic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acidic
B
Basic
C
Neutral