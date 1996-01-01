7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the distance between particles in an ideal gas compare to the size of the molecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The distance between particles is significantly smaller than the size of the molecules.
B
The distance between particles is approximately equal to the size of the molecules.
C
The distance between particles is significantly larger than the size of the molecules.
D
The distance between particles varies depending on the type of gas.