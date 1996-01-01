7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Applications
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the apparatus displayed in the drawing below. How does the volume occupied by the He gas vary when the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume increases
B
The volume decreases
C
The volume stays the same