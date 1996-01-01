3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrated ionic compound tin (IV) chloride has a formula of SnCl4•xH2O. Upon heating, 2.20 g of water was removed and 6.36 g of the sample remained. Determine the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrated compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 6
B
x = 3
C
x = 5
D
x = 4