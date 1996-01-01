3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
Naming Ionic Hydrates
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrate of copper(II) chloride has the following formula: CuCl2 * xH2O. The water in a 3.41-g sample of the hydrate is driven off by heating. The remaining sample has a mass of 2.69 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrate.
A
4
B
3
C
2
D
1