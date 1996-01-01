13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The density of aluminum is 2.7 g/cm3 and it has an atomic radius of 143 pm. Aluminum will crystallize in what type of cubic unit cell?
The density of aluminum is 2.7 g/cm3 and it has an atomic radius of 143 pm. Aluminum will crystallize in what type of cubic unit cell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aluminum will crystallize in a simple cubic unit cell.
B
Aluminum will crystallize in a body-centered cubic unit cell.
C
Aluminum will crystallize in a face-centered cubic unit cell.