7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 20 ºC, glycerol (d = 1.261 g/mL) is used in an open-end manometer instead of mercury (d = 13.55 g/mL). Calculate the gas pressure (in atm) if the level of the arm to the gas is 62.5 cm higher than the level to the atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure is 0.942 atm.
At 20 ºC, glycerol (d = 1.261 g/mL) is used in an open-end manometer instead of mercury (d = 13.55 g/mL). Calculate the gas pressure (in atm) if the level of the arm to the gas is 62.5 cm higher than the level to the atmosphere. The atmospheric pressure is 0.942 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.726 atm
B
0.865 atm
C
0.918 atm
D
0.973 atm