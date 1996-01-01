7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The density of cyclohexylbenzene, a nonvolatile liquid, is 0.9427 g/mL. If the atmospheric pressure is 700.0 mmHg, predict the height (in m) of liquid in a barometer containing cyclohexylbenzene. (ρHg = 13.60 g/mL)
The density of cyclohexylbenzene, a nonvolatile liquid, is 0.9427 g/mL. If the atmospheric pressure is 700.0 mmHg, predict the height (in m) of liquid in a barometer containing cyclohexylbenzene. (ρHg = 13.60 g/mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.10 m
B
15.19 m
C
20.25 m
D
26.20 m