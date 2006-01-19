21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a nuclide undergoes positron emission and electron capture, the daughter nuclide will have an atomic number of 1 more than the parent nuclide. Is this statement True or False?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False