7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. If you were to do the following, what would happen to the cylinders gas volume? While maintaining the same temperature and pressure, increase the volume of the gas by 1/5.
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. If you were to do the following, what would happen to the cylinders gas volume? While maintaining the same temperature and pressure, increase the volume of the gas by 1/5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cylinder's gas volume increases by 1/4
B
The cylinder's gas volume increases by 1/5
C
The cylinder's gas volume increases by 1/6
D
The cylinder's gas volume increases by 1/8