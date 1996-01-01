7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston. If you were to do the following, what would happen to the gas pressure inside the cylinder? Reduce the volume by 35% while keeping the temperature constant at T.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The gas pressure inside the cylinder increased by 1.5 times
B
The gas pressure inside the cylinder increased by 2.9 times
C
The gas pressure inside the cylinder increased by 0.54 times
D
The gas pressure inside the cylinder increased by 0.35 times