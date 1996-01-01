2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
At equilibrium, the following decomposition reaction has 2.38 g NaNO3, 3.92 g NaNO2, and 1.29 g O2.
2 NaNO3 (s) → 2 NaNO2 (s) + O2 (g)
How much in grams of NaNO3 is there originally if it is the only substance at the start of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.59 g
B
6.95 g
C
13.89 g
D
5.21 g