2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction: 2 Cl(g) → Cl2(g). In a reaction where all Cl(g) was converted to Cl2(g), the mass of Cl2(g) produced is twice the mass of the Cl(g) reacted. Is this statement true or false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False