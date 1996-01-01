Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO 3 ) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 ), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO 2 (g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. If 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in 1 ½ cup of sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 375 °F.