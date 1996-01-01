7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. If 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in 1 ½ cup of sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 375 °F.
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. If 3/4 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in 1 ½ cup of sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 375 °F.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.77 L
B
3.62 L
C
7.24 L
D
1.81 L