1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or false. If false, correct the statement.
There are more significant figures in 0.088 than in 0.00088
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False. There are less significant figures in 0.088 than in 0.00088
C
False. There is an equal number of significant figures in 0.088 than in 0.00088