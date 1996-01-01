2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that is true regarding the structure of an atom.
A
Most of the mass and volume occupied in an atom are due to protons and neutrons.
B
Most of the mass is due to the protons and neutrons but it occupies very little volume
C
Most of the mass and volume occupied in an atom are due to electrons.
D
Most of the mass is due to the electron but it occupies very little volume