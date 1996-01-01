13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A carboxylic acid is an organic compound with the general formula R-COOH, where R is a hydrocarbon chain. The melting points of several carboxylic acids are shown below.
Explain the observed trend in melting points.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Even-number carboxylic acids pack better as solids, increasing their melting points.
B
Odd-number carboxylic acids pack better as solids, decreasing their melting points.