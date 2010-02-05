Calculate the average rate of appearance of SO 2 across the following time intervals all centered on t = 175 min. Identify the best estimate for the instantaneous rate of appearance of SO 2 at t = 175 min and explain why.

(i) 50 to 300 min

(ii) 150 to 200 min

(iii) 100 to 250 min

(iv) 0 to 350 min