15. Chemical Kinetics
Instantaneous Rate
15. Chemical Kinetics Instantaneous Rate
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the average rate of appearance of SO2 across the following time intervals all centered on t = 175 min. Identify the best estimate for the instantaneous rate of appearance of SO2 at t = 175 min and explain why.
(i) 50 to 300 min
(ii) 150 to 200 min
(iii) 100 to 250 min
(iv) 0 to 350 min
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(ii) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(iii) 5.3×10–5 M/min
(iv) 5.3×10–5 M/min
Rate (ii) is the best estimate because it is measured in the closest range of time.
B
(i) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(ii) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(iii) 5.3×10–5 M/min
(iv) 5.3×10–5 M/min
Rate (iv) is the best estimate because it is measured in the largest range of time.
C
(i) 5.4×10–5 M/min
(ii) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(iii) 5.6×10–5 M/min
(iv) 5.2×10–5 M/min
Rate (ii) is the best estimate because it is measured in the closest range of time.
D
(i) 5.4×10–5 M/min
(ii) 5.2×10–5 M/min
(iii) 5.6×10–5 M/min
(iv) 5.2×10–5 M/min
Rate (iv) is the best estimate because it is measured in the largest range of time.
